Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor

Complex is reporting that Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stabbing his neighbor with a knife back in June.

Per the outlet, Adam is set to be arraigned in court in September, and if given the maximum sentence, could spend nine years and eight months behind bars.

The report continues:

San Clemente, California police say that the 28-year-old Adam attacked his neighbor during an argument. The alleged victim, who is 60-years-old, says that he had complained to Abdul-Jabbar to help his grandma deal with trash cans. This, he says, ended up driving Adam into a rage. KTLA writes that the neighbor has known Adam since he was a child, with that neighbor adding that he had made a similar comment about helping with chores months earlier that resulted in no incident.

