Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart’s newest bay girl, Kaori Mai Hart already has her father wrapped around her little fingers.

The newborn who is growing up so fast was shown off by her comedian and actor daddy on his Instagram page, looking a lot like her older brother, Kenzo.

Kevin Hart captioned the sweet shot of his little angel:

“Daddy’s newest little girl…she already has me wrapped around her damn finger. I didn’t even last a month” #Harts”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook