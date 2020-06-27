Kanye West’s YZY Foam Runner Shoes are Already Sold Out!

Yesterday was really the West Day Ever, as Kanye West wanted it to be.

In case you missed it: the rapper-designer announced his new collaborative deal with Gap yesterday and revealed Nigerian designer, Mowalola Ogunlesi as his YZY Gap designer director.

All these he did before he released his latest collection, the first being his YZY Foam Runner Shoes, which only took a moment before they got sold out.

See the shoes below:

See what the link says on his website:

And that’s not all.

Kanye West announced later that Gap stocks have surged up by 42% since he announced the deal. See his post below:

