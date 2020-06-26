Kanye West’s Yeezy Partners with Gap in 10-Year Deal

Kanye West’s fashion label, Yeezy has partnered with Gap for a deal which will reportedly last for 10 years.

The Yeezy label owner announced the news of the partnership via his twitter account on Friday, June 26.

New York Times reports that the apparel line will be called ‘Yeezy Gap’ and will hit the market in the first half of 2021.

A source close to the Kanye noted that the deal was agreed upon this June with an option to renew every five years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

