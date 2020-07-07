Kanye West’s Yeezy Company Reportedly Received Millions in Federal Loans

Kanye West’s clothing and sneaker brand Yeezy reportedly received a loan from the federal government’s pandemic rescue fund, which is said to be worth between $2 million and $5 million.

This loan apparently helped save 106 jobs, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday.

Recall that the rapper, best known for his $250 sneakers, recently announced a major deal with Gap that will have the him designing hoodies and T-shirts that will be sold in the chain’s 1,100 stores around the world.

Fans are glad that his employees did not lose their jobs during this pandemic. And this news comes mere day after he announced on Twitter that he was running for president.

