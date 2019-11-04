Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Debuts No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Kanye West’s Jesus Is King has just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making it his 9th No. 1 album which also ties Eminem’s chart’s history.

THR says:

Jesus Is King was released on Oct. 25 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings and earned 264,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 31, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 109,000 were in album sales, while the rest was powered largely by streaming activity.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The new Nov. 9-dated chart (on which Jesus Is King bows at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard‘s websites on Tuesday.

Of Jesus Is King’s total unit start of 264,000, album sales comprise 109,000, TEA units equal 3,000 and SEA units total 151,000. The latter sum translates to 196.9 million on-demand audio streams for the album’s 11 tracks.