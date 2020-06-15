Kanye West’s Files ‘Yeezy’ Trademark for Beauty and Skincare Products

So, Kanye West’s company wants to also take over the beauty and skincare industry.

TMZ said that rapper’s team has filed for a “Yeezy” trademark that would potentially cover a number of products including makeup, nail polish, hair care, bath gels, moisturizers, face masks, eyelashes, shaving creams, fragrances, toothpaste, deodorant, and possibly “scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows.”

While more info about this is still in the dark, the report noted that West’s team had tried something similar in 2017 using Kanye’s mother, Donda’s name. In February of that year, news broke that West’s team had filed legal documents declaring their intention to produce a range of products including makeup and fragrances that would carry the Donda name. But this never came to fruition.

Fans are hoping that the new Yeezy attempt will be fruitful.

