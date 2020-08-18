Kanye West Wants to Collaborate with Tik Tok for a Christian Version

Kanye West is hoping he can collaborate with Tik Tok for a Christian version of the app.

The 43-year-old rapper revealed he had a vision earlier in the day on Monday, August 17, for what he called Jesus Tok, a Christian version of Tik Tok which would have monitored content.

The billionaire rapper noted that as a Christian father, a lot of the content on the app disturbed him as he was scrolling through it with his 7-year-old daughter, North. However, he loved the technology behind the app.

Kanye West revealed that the Christian monitored version would be ‘safe for young children and the world in Jesus name Amen’.

