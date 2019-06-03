Kanye West Unveils Talent Incubator to Help Young Designers

Kanye West has revealed his plans to help young designers.

According to Vogue, the rapper-designer has a new program which will provide financial assistance and mentorship to budding talent in the fields of fashion and design. The first person who’s received the grant is Chicago-born, Parsons graduate Maisie Schloss, who was one part of the Yeezy womenswear design team.

“Yeezy is a really special environment for growing and developing a career. When I started I was just an assistant, but the highly creative and unconventional atmosphere allowed for me to have visibility and input in a wide variety of projects,” Schloss told Vogue. “Kanye very generously offered to support me; he truly cares about sharing resources, creating opportunities for creatives to grow and be recognized.”

Schloss will share the debut collection for her brand, Masie Wilen, in Los Angeles, and later in Paris. The capsule will include 85 pieces, ranging from $100 to $950.

“My first collection is inspired by rhythmic gymnastics and robotics, specifically studying how elegant fluidity emerges from rigid systems. Strongly driven by print, the clothes themselves are playful and fashion-forward but rooted in very wearable shapes,” she told Vogue.