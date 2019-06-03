Kanye West Unveils Talent Incubator to Help Young Designers

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Kanye West Unveils Talent Incubator to Help Young Designers

Kanye West has revealed his plans to help young designers.

According to Vogue, the rapper-designer has a new program which will provide financial assistance and mentorship to budding talent in the fields of fashion and design. The first person who’s received the grant is Chicago-born, Parsons graduate Maisie Schloss, who was one part of the Yeezy womenswear design team.

“Yeezy is a really special environment for growing and developing a career. When I started I was just an assistant, but the highly creative and unconventional atmosphere allowed for me to have visibility and input in a wide variety of projects,” Schloss told Vogue. “Kanye very generously offered to support me; he truly cares about sharing resources, creating opportunities for creatives to grow and be recognized.”

Schloss will share the debut collection for her brand, Masie Wilen, in Los Angeles, and later in Paris. The capsule will include 85 pieces, ranging from $100 to $950.

“My first collection is inspired by rhythmic gymnastics and robotics, specifically studying how elegant fluidity emerges from rigid systems. Strongly driven by print, the clothes themselves are playful and fashion-forward but rooted in very wearable shapes,” she told Vogue.

Related Posts

The Lions: Beyoncé and Daughter Blue Ivy at Wearable Art Gala

June 3, 2019

Rihanna Gives SZA a Fenty Beauty Gift Card After Sephora Racist Incident

May 30, 2019

Davido’s Daughter, Imade Adeleke, Launches Own Organic Hair Care Product

May 29, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *