Kanye West Tweets and Deletes New Album, ‘DONDA’ Tracklist

Kanye West teased fans with the tracklist of his much-anticipated album, DONDA, but then quickly deleted it.

The designer-rapper announced the release of his 10th studio album, named after his late mother in a tweet in which he said that the project was scheduled to drop next Friday.

The official tracklist included titles like “24,” “Off the Grid,” “In God’s Country,” and the long-awaited records “Hurricane” and “New Body.”

#DONDA. A new album from Kanye West. July 24. pic.twitter.com/yyZhlsNAmO — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 18, 2020

The tweet stirred the internet and many of his fans were hurt when he deleted it. Will the album drop as teased, though? We hope so!

NO FUCKING WAY KANYE DELETED THE ALBUM ANNOUNCEMENT BRO WHY WHY WHY — Tilly🌊 (@tillyksg) July 18, 2020

Kanye just tweeted and deleted the album announcement. I— pic.twitter.com/1pDdld8Iw3 — colin (@colinags) July 18, 2020

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO HE DELETED IT I WANT TO D!E pic.twitter.com/P1qHpeaa88 — miles (frank ocean and kanye fan) (@ripseahawks) July 18, 2020

