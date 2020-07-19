Kanye West Tweets and Deletes New Album, ‘DONDA’ Tracklist

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Kanye West Tweets and Deletes New Album, ‘DONDA’ Tracklist

Kanye West teased fans with the tracklist of his much-anticipated album, DONDA, but then quickly deleted it.

The designer-rapper announced the release of his 10th studio album, named after his late mother in a tweet in which he said that the project was scheduled to drop next Friday.

The official tracklist included titles like “24,” “Off the Grid,” “In God’s Country,” and the long-awaited records “Hurricane” and “New Body.”

The tweet stirred the internet and many of his fans were hurt when he deleted it. Will the album drop as teased, though? We hope so!

Related Posts

Monica Denise Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Release of Her First Album

July 19, 2020

‘Hustle Has a Criminal Undertone’, Bruno Says

July 18, 2020

May D Inks Record Deal with Davido’s DMW

July 18, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply