Kanye West Tweets About Divorcing Kim; Meek Mill; Calls Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong-Un; More

Kanye West went on another Twitter rant last night during which he revealed he has been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform,” West said in the since-deleted tweet, hinting that his wife had cheated on him with rapper Meek Mill. “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”

Apparently, he was referring to the time Kim and rapper Meek Mill spoke at a criminal justice reform summit in Los Angeles in November 2018.

He went on to berated his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, calling her “Kris Jong-Un” and accusing both her and Kim of “white supremacy”.

He repeated that his wife and mother-in-law had “tried to fly in with two doctors” to have him hospitalised after his lengthy speech to an audience in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, caused concern.

He later deleted the tweets, leaving only a last one that says, “Says the future president”.

The tweet came about a day after West went on a bizarre Twitter rant and made other strange comments during a presidential campaign speech Sunday.

Neither his wife nor her family has shown up on social media since his began ranting days ago.

See the deleted tweets below:

