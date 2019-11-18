Kanye West to Unveil ‘Nebuchadnezzar’ Opera at Hollywood Bowl

Kanye West will present an opera titled Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 24.

The rapper shared this on Sunday in a tweet in which he revealed the golden invitation to the event, designed by Nick Knight and featuring an engraved image of the ancient Babylonian king.

THR adds that Nebuchadnezzar will be directed by Vanessa Beecroft and include music with Sunday Service, Peter Colins & Infinities Song.

Check out the announcement below.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019