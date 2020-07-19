Kanye West to Kick Off Presidential Campaign Trail in South Carolina

United States independent presidential aspirant, Kanye West is set to kick off his campaign trail in South Carolina.

The event which is slated for registered guests only, will hold at the Exquis Event Centre in North Charleston on Sunday, July 19, by 5pm.

The rapper and father of four will be holding a pre-rally press event according to a statement sighted by ABC News.

All attendees will be mandated to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, social distance, and wear a mask.

West had earlier taken to Twitter to encourage fans to sign up to help him garner the necessary number of signatures that will allow him appear on the South Carolina ballot box.

“Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations,” he wrote, sharing a list of locations. “You can also sign up at the website kanye2020.country”, he tweeted.

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

Kanye West filed paperwork with the FEC as an independent candidate and paid the sum of $35,000 to register as an independent candidate in Oklahoma last week before the deadline for that state passed. It is unclear though how the billionaire intends to qualify to get on the ballot in South Carolina and many other states where the deadline has passed.

