Kanye West to Attend Service at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston

Billboard is reporting that Kanye West is taking his service to Joel Osteen’s church in Houston soon this weekend.

This was also confirmed by the Houston Chronicle which said that the Jesus Is King artist is set to have a 15-20 minute conversation with Osteen at the service, which begins at 11 a.m. He will then join the choir later on during the 7 p.m. service.

“Kanye and Joel are friends. He’s been wanting to come out for some time and it just worked out for this weekend,” Donald Iloff, Jr., a representative for the church, told the publication. West is also already in the area, joining Travis Scott onstage at Astroworld Festival.

We can’t wait!