Kanye West Throws in the Towel on His Presidential Run

So, Kanye West has conceded defeat.

The rapper contested in the United States 2002 presidential run but didn’t get the votes he wanted.

West made the concession in a tweet, which came after he appeared on the ballot in 12 states. “WELP,” West said in the tweet. “KANYE 2024.”

Fox News adds that in the 12 ballots the rapper appeared on on, he “notched more than a thousand votes in all of the contests.”

The report continued:

In Colorado, West got nearly 6,000 votes in a state that went to Biden. In Vermont, another state that went to Biden, West got more than 1,200 votes, according to the tally. In Arkansas, he got 3,979 votes; in Idaho, he got 2,309 votes; in Iowa, he got 3,179 votes; in Kentucky, he got 6,259 votes; in Louisiana, he got 4,837 votes; in Minnesota, he got 6,796; in Mississippi, he got 3,009 votes; in Oklahoma, he got 5,587 votes; in Tennessee, he got 10,188 votes; and in Utah, he got 4,053 votes, according to the preliminary tallies.

West announced earlier Tuesday that he voted for himself, the first time he cast a ballot in a US presidential election.

