Kanye West Threatens the Kardashians with Family Secrets if Intervention is Staged

Kanye West has allegedly threated to unleash holy hell on the Kardashians if the family tries to stage an intervention.

The Sun reports that the billionaire rapper who called out his wife, Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, is threatening to go live on Twitter with the family secrets.

A source says West, 43, suffers from bipolar disorder and has refused getting the help he needs, told his wife that ‘if the Kardashian family try and stage an intervention he’ll live stream it on Twitter and ‘show the world the truth’.’

“He’s acting extremely paranoid and seems convinced Kim and Kris Jenner are ‘out to get him,’ adding: ‘He’s warned Kim that he knows the family ‘secrets’ and will put them all out there.

“There’s a lot that isn’t on the reality show – feuds, secret celebrity hook ups, surgery, financial deals, and rows within the family, the source noted.

“But Kim’s only concern at this stage is getting Kanye help and protecting their children. She’s very worried.”

