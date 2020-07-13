Kanye West Surprises Fans With New Song, “DONDA”

Kanye West surprised his fans with a song titled “DONDA,” which starts with his late mother reciting KRS-One lyrics from “Sound of da Police,” before he cuts in just after the 1:30 mark.

It is worthy to note that the song and the tweet comes on the same day Donda West would have celebrated her 71st birthday.

Before Kanye shared his post and the song, his wife Kim Kardashian West sent out a clip showing Kanye and his mother rapping in tandem to “Hey Mama.” Part of that footage can be seen in the edited together clips tweeted out by Kanye above.

In 2007, at the age of 58, Donda West died following post-surgery complications.

