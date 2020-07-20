Kanye West Suffers Mental Breakdown at Campaign Rally, Slanders Harriet Tubman

Kanye West surprised many people when he started crying at his first campaign event for his presidential run in South Carolina.

First, the rapper claimed that abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”

He continued in the rambling speech that jumped from topic to topic, and even broke down in tears when sharing that he and wife Kim Kardashian West had considered an abortion and then said his own father wanted to have him aborted. “There would have been no Kanye West… because my dad was too busy,” sobbed West, who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

As he slandered Tubman, guests at the event could be heard sighing or murmuring. One crowd member groaned “Come on, man,” while a woman can be heard saying “Okay we’re leaving now.” And West demanded “absolute silence and absolute order” — and even asked audience members to point out anyone they heard talking. He even scolded the crowd for clapping at one point, and had another audience member ejected for an unclear reason.

And that was not all: he got into a heated exchange with a young woman he invited onstage to speak, although her comments were mostly inaudible.

You can watch the entire disaster on Facebook.

And here’s what folks think.

