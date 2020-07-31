Kanye West Shares Concern for a World that Wouldn’t Have Him Cry

Kanye West has been in the news a lot lately for a number of reasons ranging from his public meltdown during his Presidential rally to calling out his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

West, 43, however feels that the concerns expressed for him over his antics of late are misdirected as he’s good, rather he is concerned.

The billionaire rapper took to his favourite social media app, Twitter, to reveal that he is concerned for a world that has issues with him breaking down at the thought of aborting his first child, North, a revelation he made in Charleston, North Carolina, during his Presidential campaign rally.

Kanye West went on to note that the world employed tactics to project a certain image and he requested that people think about it.

