Kanye West Shares Adorable Picture of Kim’s Look-alike Daughter, Chicago

Kanye West has been in the news for a lot of reasons lately, most of them controversial, but in this moment he’s just being a dad showing off his cute daughter.

The rapper who recently declared his intention to contest for the presidency of the United States in the forthcoming November elections, posted a cute photo of his third child and second daughter, Chicago, who is the spitting image of his wife, Kim.

The billionaire shared the adorable shot on Twitter with a simple heart emoji to accompany the image of the 2-year-old on her pink scooter.

Kanye West might be a lot of things and even too much to take sometimes, but when it comes to his kids, he’s just a dad.

