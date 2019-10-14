Kanye West Says He Recently Converted to Christianity

Kanye West says he is now a Christian.

The rapper revealed this during a listening session at George Washington University’s Lisner Auditorium in Washington D.C. on Saturday, adding that his Jesus Is King album is now tentatively slated for an October 25 release.

“I want to let you know that I am not here for your entertainment this afternoon,” West told the crowd, per TMZ. “We are here to spread the gospel.”

“Excuse me if I mispronounce anything,” he added. “I am a recent convert. It means I recently got saved within this year.”

He has been holding Sunday Service events and had vowed to move away from making secular music in favour of creating only gospel music,

