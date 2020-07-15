Kanye West Reportedly Drops Out of the US Presidential Race

It appears that Kanye West has gotten all the attention he wants and now wants nothing to do with the US Presidential race.

The rapper has withdrawn from the US presidential race, and this comes less than two weeks after he announced to the world that he would run. The latest development was confirmed by a member of the rapper’s campaign team, Steve Kramer, who told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer off-shot that the rapper will no longer contest the election.

“He’s out,” Kramer told Intelligencer.

While Kramer did not specify West’s reasons for allegedly withdrawing, he did say that he’d “let [Intelligencer] know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled.”

