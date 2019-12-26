Kanye West Releases ‘Jesus Is Born’ on Christmas

Kanye West has just dropped his new album with his Sunday Service collective, Jesus Is Born, on Christmas day.

This is the rapper’s latest gospel offering, a 19-track extension of the work he and his band and choir have been putting in with Sunday Service, the semi-regular weekend sermon he’s been hosting and producing since January 2019.

Billboard adds that Jesus Is Born is West’s second gospel effort; his first, Jesus Is King, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart following its release on Oct. 25.

You can stream the album here.