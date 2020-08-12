Kanye West Posts Sweet Message to Kris Jenner After Kris Jong In Comparison

It seems like Kanye West is steady working his way back into the good graces of his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

The 43-year-old rapper posted a sweet message about the momager via his twitter handle after the heavy calling out in July where he likened her to North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un by dubbing her Kriss Jong Un.

In the new tweet which paid homage to Kris Jenner’s taste in music, the 2020 presidential candidate wrote,

“My mother-in-law, Kris Jenner…makes the best music playlist”, he tweeted.

This is a departure from his recent behaviour especially towards his mother-in-law whom he accused of white supremacy and said was not allowed around his kids, during his Twitter meltdown.

Naturally, Kim Kardashian was reportedly upset about her husband’s insults towards her mum.

“She was most upset that [Kanye] said that Kris isn’t allowed around the kids.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. Kris is an important part of the kids’ lives and Kim loves the bond they have. She’s 100% allowed around the kids”, a source told People magazine.

Looks like things are getting back to normal in the Kardashian/West household following the ‘make it or break it’ family vacation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

