Kanye West Pictured Out and About with Friends Following Twitter Meltdown

Kanye West has been pictured out and about following his Twitter meltdown.

The billionaire rapper was photographed in the company of his friend, music executive, Damon Dash, alongside two security men as they went shopping for kids’ clothing at Walmart.

This comes after his wife, Kim Kardashian’s public statement noting that West suffers from bipolar disorder and has refused help.

Kanye had earlier called out Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner in an explosive twitter tirade where he insinuated the reality star and businesswoman cheated and her tried to lock him up.

He also accused his mother-in-law of trying to exploit his kids and asked that she stay away from his children.

Kanye is currently bunking at his ranch in Wyoming, away from the Kardashians and was pictured on Wednesday together with Dash browsing clothes in the Walmart store before buying kids’ clothes and bags.

Damon Dash in an interview with Page Sox dismissed Kim’s claim that Kanye West is mentally ill.

“People think he lost his mind just because he cried. The way he lost his mind and jumped on a jet and then jumped off the jet to come back to his 40,000-acre ranch? Yeah, I’d like to lose my mind like that,” Dash told Page Six.

See pictures of Kanye out and about.

