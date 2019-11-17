Kanye West Performs for Texas Jail Inmates

ukamaka

Kanye West reportedly performed for inmates at a Houston jail, THR is reporting.

Per the outlet, the rapper and his choir performed songs on Friday from his new gospel album Jesus is King, for more than 200 male inmates at one jail facility before crossing the street to another jail facility and performing for a smaller crowd of female inmates.

This was confirmed Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who said West’s representatives asked jail officials about doing secret shows.

And this comes days after news surfaced that West is to speak at Joel Osteen’s vast Lakewood Church in Houston.

