Kanye West Performs a Melody of Hits During Chicago Sunday Service

On Sunday, Kanye West returned to Chicago to hold his second church service in his city, and this coincided with the NBA All-Star festivities in Chicago.

The rapper had tweeted out that he would be performing at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena. Naturally it didn’t take long for tickets to sell out. Turns out the event was a success, too.

Check out the snapshot from performance below:

Reporting on Kanye West’s All Star Sunday Service for the @Suntimes. Just got in, but the line outside wraps all around the arena and down Harrison Street. Will tweet updates as long as my cell service allows 😅 pic.twitter.com/OrPC2SHKLl — Jake Wittich (@JakeWittich) February 16, 2020