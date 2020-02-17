Kanye West Performs a Melody of Hits During Chicago Sunday Service

On Sunday, Kanye West returned to Chicago to hold his second church service in his city, and this coincided with the NBA All-Star festivities in Chicago.

The rapper had tweeted out that he would be performing at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena. Naturally it didn’t take long for tickets to sell out. Turns out the event was a success, too.

Check out the snapshot from performance below:

