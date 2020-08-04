Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Vice President in Ballot Filing Documents

Kanye West continues to pursue his dream of becoming a President of the United States. Now, the rapper has named Michelle Tidball as his Vice.

TMZ reports that Kanye filed the documents to be placed on the ballot in Arkansas, confirming vice presidential running mate Michelle Tidball to the petition. And this comes one month after the rapper mentioned that Tidball will be his running mate.

About Tidball: she is the 57-year-old white woman Kanye met in Cody, Wyoming, who runs an online Bible study and works in a dental office. Tidball describes herself as “biblical life coach,” and she charges $65 for a 50 minute one-on-one session.

Speaking with The New Yorker, Tidball’s former colleague, Mary L. Keller, said that Tidball considered herself an “online prophet.”

“We went out for drinks, and she told me about this international group of people who are in touch with the divine and discuss it with each other,” Keller said before stating that Tidball predicted that Trump would win the election. “To her, his election was evidence.”

The pair of West and Tidball may seem odd to some, but Keller believes that they are actually a match made in heaven.

“It made sense. They both believe they have direct access to God and read the world as evidence of that access,” Keller said. “The religious imagination is about the only thing that can provide language for drought, flood, fire. … I see Kanye and Michelle as the kinds of voices that people might turn to for a meaningful story in the face of climate change.”

Whatever be the case, we can’t wait to see how this relationship pans out.

