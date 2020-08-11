Kanye West Misses His Bro, Jay Z and that’s no Cap

Kanye West has revealed that he misses his friend and brother, Jay-Z, and that’s no lie.

The fashion mogul and billionaire rapper who is estranged from his longtime friend and Hiphop royalty, took to Twitter to share his current thoughts.

Posting a picture from their  Otis performance at the 2011 Video Music Awards (VMAs), the father of four tweeted,

“I miss my bro…real talk”.

We miss their brotherhood too and hope Jay-Z and Kanye West can get back to being best friends.

