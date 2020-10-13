Kanye West Lends His Voice to #EndSARS Campaign

Kanye West has become the latest International celebrity to lend his voice and his platform to the #EndSAES campaign.

The billionaire rapper, 43, took to his Twitter page to stand in solidarity with Nigerians and advocate for an end to police brutality.

Kanye West tweeted;

“I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples’ cries. #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”.

The father of four joins the likes of Trey Songz, Viola Davis, Big Sean, Cardi B, T.I and others who have joined Nigerian youths in demanding a change in its systemic oppression by policemen.

