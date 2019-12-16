Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite at Diddy’s 50th Birthday Bash

Kanye West and Jay-Z finally reunited at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash at his multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles yesterday.

Some of the stars who also attended the party include Dr. Dre, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Offset, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Tyga, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Machine Gun Kelly and many more.

Attendees were also entertained by music from Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim and Doug E. Fresh, according to TMZ.

The photos and videos from the event warmed the hearts of fans, especially those who have followed Kanye and Jay-Z’s cold feud over the years.

Check out the clips from Diddy’s celebrity-filled 50th birthday bash below.