Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite at Diddy’s 50th Birthday Bash

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite at Diddy’s 50th Birthday Bash

Kanye West and Jay-Z finally reunited at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash at his multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles yesterday.

Some of the stars who also attended the party include Dr. Dre, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Offset, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Tyga, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Machine Gun Kelly and many more.

Attendees were also entertained by music from Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim and Doug E. Fresh, according to TMZ.

The photos and videos from the event warmed the hearts of fans, especially those who have followed Kanye and Jay-Z’s cold feud over the years.

Check out the clips from Diddy’s celebrity-filled 50th birthday bash below.

Related Posts

Outrage After Burna Boy Reportedly Walks Off Stage at #BAFEST

December 16, 2019

Cardi B Gifts Offset $500,000 on His 28th Birthday: ‘You Got Everything’

December 16, 2019

Cee-C Speaks About the Tacha Comparison, Claims She Didn’t Watch BBNaija

December 16, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *