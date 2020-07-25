Kanye West Issues Unreserved Apology to Kim Kardashian for Outburst

Kanye West has issued an apology to his wife, Kim Kardashian for his previous outburst on Twitter.

The father of four who had previously dragged his wife by insinuating that she cheated on him with rapper, Meek Mill and noted that he had been trying to divorce her for years, apologised for not ‘covering her’ like she has covered him.

In the tweet, Kanye West stated that he was sorry for going public with a private matter, noting that he knows he has hurt her and asked her forgiveness.

He also expressed gratitude to his reality TV star wife for always being there for him.

