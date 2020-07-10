Kanye West Is Reportedly ‘Struggling’ With Bipolar Disorder

A source close to Kanye West has tried to chalk down his latest publicity stunts to ‘bipolar disorder.’

Recall that days ago, the rapper announced his intention to run for president, and it wasn’t long before a source told PEOPLE that he is struggling with his bipolar disorder.

“Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again,” a source tells PEOPLE. The source further claimed that Kim Kardashian is in Los Angeles with their four kids while West is in Wyoming, has been feeling “worried” about her husband’s behavior.

“Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It’s super stressful for Kim, because Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried,” the source adds. “The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time.” Whatever be the case, folks can’t wait to see how his latest publicity venture will pan out.

