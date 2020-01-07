Kanye West is Reportedly Planning to Take His Church Service to Europe and Africa

Kanye West wants to make his church service a global affair.

According to TMZ, the rapper who recently released his album, Jesus Is Born, on Christma wants to take the gospel event across the world.

Per the outlet, sources close to Ye said he wants to tour Europe and Africa next, but it is not clear which countries from those continents he plans to visit, but the run will not be a traditional Kanye West tour if he does indeed go ahead.

Also, Complex added:

Ye is reportedly planning to record another gospel record with the choir in the immediate future. While he has been hosting Sunday Service shows on an almost weekly basis, when the worldwide tour comes into effect he will be spacing the events out a little more. He will reportedly team up with Joel Osteen again later this year, too, playing Yankee Stadium in May as part of Osteen’s Night of Hope Tour.

We can’t want to see how that pans out.