Kanye West is Ready to Give Good Music Signees His Share of Their Masters

Tofunmi Oluwashina Celebrity / Music

Kanye West is not just talking the talk, he’s ready to walk the walk too.

The billionaire rapper who has been in the news more often than not especially his recent fight against record labels; Universal Music and Sony Music, is ready to lead by example.

The father of four who faulted the contracts many talents are made to sign tagging them slavery has revealed he will be giving Good Music artists the 50% of their masters which he owns in a bid for a fairer distribution of wealth.

Kanye West took to Twitter to make the announcement after tweeting a series of tweets in the past week, stating he would do everything to make sure his kids have rights to his masters and enjoy his hardwork rather than corporations profiting off his sweat.

 

