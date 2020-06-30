Kanye West is Proud of his ‘Billionaire Wife’ as He congratulates Kim Kardashian on Coty Deal

Kanye West is one proud husband and is letting the whole world know.

The rapper and business mogul took to Twitter to congratulate his wife, Kim Kardashian on becoming a billionaire following the sale of 20% stake in her makeup line, KKW Beauty to American Cosmetic giant, Coty Inc.

Kanye tweeted the sweet words.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian for officially becoming a billionaire. You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.

“So blessed this is still life, so I made you this still life. We love you so much.

