Kanye West is Proud of his ‘Billionaire Wife’ as He congratulates Kim Kardashian on Coty Deal

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Kanye West is Proud of his ‘Billionaire Wife’ as He congratulates Kim Kardashian on Coty Deal

Kanye West is one proud husband and is letting the whole world know.

The rapper and business mogul took to Twitter to congratulate his wife, Kim Kardashian on becoming a billionaire following the sale of 20% stake in her makeup line, KKW Beauty to American Cosmetic giant, Coty Inc.

Kanye tweeted the sweet words.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian for officially becoming a billionaire. You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.

“So blessed this is still life, so I made you this still life. We love you so much.

 

, , ,

Related Posts

Bovi’s Daughter is Savage, Says Her Father Isn’t Funny

June 30, 2020

‘Marry a Man You’re Sexually Attracted to’, Anita Joseph Dishes Marriage Advice Once Again

June 30, 2020

Nicole Young Files for Divorce from Hip Hop Mogul, Dr Dre, Cites Irreconcilable Difference

June 30, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply