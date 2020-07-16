Kanye West Is Now on the Presidential Ballot in Oklahoma

Turns out Kanye West wasn’t joking when he said he would be running for president this 2020.

Only yesterday, an alleged member of his team claimed that the rapper was no longer interested in running for the post of the US president. But Oklahoma officials has since confirmed that West will appear on the November general election ballot.

And that’s not all: a group called Kanye 2020 filed the first federal election forms for West’s candidacy.

Christian Hillland, deputy press officer for the Federal Election Commission, confirmed in an email to USA TODAY that his office had received required candidate Statement of Organization paperwork Wednesday from the political committee.

The form reportedly states that candidate Kanye West is seeking the office of the president, with his party affiliation listed as “BDY.” Which comes after the rapper said in a July 8 Forbes interview that he was running for president in 2020 under a new banner — the Birthday Party.

Now, the Oklahoma State Election Board confirmed in a tweet Wednesday that West has qualified for the general election ballot in the state.

See the tweet below:

Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma. (Today is Oklahoma's deadline for Independent & Unrecognized Party presidential candidates to file statements of candidacy with their petitions or filing fee.) — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) July 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

