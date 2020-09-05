Kanye West Has Reportedly Spent Nearly $6 Million On His Presidential Campaign

Kanye West has spent $5.86 million of his supposed billion-dollar fortune on his presidential campaign, THR is reporting.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed by the rapper’s campaign finance report which was filed with the Federal Election Commission on Friday.

The report continued, saying that most of that money went toward consultants and fees. West himself has loaned his campaign more than $6.7 million, split between July and August. The filing identifies West as as being “self employed/entrepreneur.”

THR adds:

The only other source of income for his campaign were eight relatively small-dollar donations from seemingly typical citizens, ranging from $200-$1,000. The campaign currently has debts totaling more than $1.2 million, with almost all of that owed to “Fortified Consulting” of Tempe, Arizona. That company shares an address with Lincoln Consulting Group, a political consultancy co-founded by Nathan Sproul, the former executive director o the Arizona Republican Party. West launched his campaign in July, saying that he planned to run as part of the “Birthday Party.” While West has made a handful of public appearances as part of his campaign, the bulk of the work seems to be being done by political consultancies, with mixed results. This past week West was kicked off the ballots in Arizona because he is a registered Republican and thus ineligible to share a ballot with Donald Trump, and in Virginia after two electors said that were tricked into a signing a document supporting his candidacy. He is expected to appear on ballots in a handful of other states, including Iowa, Tennessee, Idaho and Utah.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

