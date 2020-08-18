Kanye West Has Now Qualified as Presidential Candidate in Utah

So, Kanye West’s name can officially be voted for as an unaffiliated presidential candidate this November, THR is reporting.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed on Monday State Elections Director Justin Lee, who said his office has verified that West’s campaign gathered the necessary 1,000 signatures from registered voters required to appear on the ballot. And this comes one month after West’s campaign filed paperwork on with the Federal Election Commission.

The rapper has also qualified in several states including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

