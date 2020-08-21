Kanye West Has Been Kicked Off the Presidential Ballot in Wisconsin

THR is reporting that official in Wisconsin, United States, have removed Kanye West from the state’s presidential ballot in November.

The reason for this decision was because his campaign turned his nomination papers moments after the deadline, and this comes one month after the rapper announced yet again that he’s running for president on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”

THR adds that West “has since been gathering signatures to get on the ballot in several states. Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several swing states to siphon Black votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Wisconsin is expected to play a key role in deciding the election after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.”

And many people were not pleased with this: it led to a lot of complaint filed, which has now led to the rapper been kicked off the presidential ballot in the state.

You can read the rest of the story here.

