Kanye West Goes on Disturbing Twitter Rant, Says Kim Planned to Lock Him Up

Kanye West is having a really troubling episode of what can only be tagged a very public mental breakdown following his South Carolina Presidential campaign.

The billionaire rapper has taken to Twitter to make some troubling remarks and revealed that his wife, reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, was on her way to Wyoming with a doctor to have him locked up, following his meltdown during his speech delivery.

While out on the Campaign trial, Kanye had discredited the work of Harriet Tubman saying she did nothing to help free black slaves but rather just got them to work other jobs for white people.

Kanye West had also go on an anti-abortion spree, revealing that he had initially told Kim to abort their first child, North West, in the first three months after she was conceived but the beauty entrepreneur had kept the baby. This was before Kanye began to shriek hysterically before calming down.

The father of four however was not done with his worrying episode as he continued to share his troubling thoughts on Twitter. Asides from stating that the West children will never so playboy, he noted that Jordan Peele’s movie- ‘Get Out’ was about him, a claim that social media pushed as at the time of the movie’s release.

He also revealed that his E! and NBC, parent stations of the Kardashians’ reality show, will no longer decide where his family will live.

Kanye West seems to be on the cusp of a mental and nervous breakdown. We hope he gets all the help he needs. See his worrisome tweets below.

