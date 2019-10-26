Kanye West Finally Releases ‘Jesus Is King’ Album

Kanye West finally dropped his new album Jesus Is King, on Friday (Oct. 25).

Recall that in September, sources told Billboard that the rapper est would no longer release JIK at the time after weeks of fan build-up.  Plus, in 2018, he left his devotees hanging after teasing his then much-anticipated project, Yandhi.

Now, JIK is here.

The album comes on the heels of another announcement, that the rapper will be releasing another album, his Sunday Service-inspired Jesus Is Born, on Christmas Day.

Check out it below:

