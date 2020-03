So, Kanye West has finally met the African Giant, Burna Boy, at the Parish Fashion Week.

From the clip making rounds on social media, the Nigerian singer was spotted at the American rapper-designer’s Yeezy fashion show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, and their warm greeting has melted the hearts of many fans all over the world.

Check out them below:

Burna boy and kanye west finally meet pic.twitter.com/FrGKGm2Jv6 — Chuka… (@OgaChuka) March 2, 2020