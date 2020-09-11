Kanye West Expresses His Frustration Not Being on Gap or Adidas’ Board

Kanye West is frustrated that he is yet to get a seat on the board of Gap and Adidas despite having his most successful fashion collaborations with both labels.

The rapper and father of four, took to his social media app of choice, Twitter, to complain about this situation, letting it be known that ‘black board seats matter’ indeed.

Expressing his frustration with the situation, Kanye West who signed a 10-year deal with Gap earlier in the year wrote;

“I don’t have a board seat at Gap, I don’t have a board seat at Adidas…Black board seats matter”.

I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS … BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER — ye (@kanyewest) September 10, 2020

