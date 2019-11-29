Kanye West Drops Music Video for “Closed on Sunday”

Kanye West dropped the music video for “Closed on Sunday,” the fourth track from his latest gospel-rap album, Jesus Is King, on Thursday.

THR reports:

The song includes multiple references to famous fast food outlet Chick-fil-A, which is traditionally closed Sundays to observe founder Truett Cathy’s Christian faith. The timing of the video release falls on Thanksgiving, a day that the chicken restaurant is also closed in observance of the holiday.

The 11-track album Jesus Is King was released Oct. 25.

Watch West’s music video for “Closed on Sunday” below.

