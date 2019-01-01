Kanye West Demands Public Apology From Drake for Following Kim Kardashian

Kanye West returned to his Twitter recently to call out Drake and demand for an apology after the Toronto rapper followed Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

And this comes weeks after their one-sided public feud which saw Kanye accusing Drake of threatening his family following the Pusha T feud.

“I’ve never mentioned or touched on anything related to family when it came to Drake he followed my wife on Istagram he mentioned Pusha’s fiancé in a song,” Kanye began, adding, “He dodged me for months when I extended olive branches to talk and then called to threaten me. This man tried to used my family’s song to get at me He been trying to pick a fight since the pool line.”

“Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram?” Kanye c ontinued, “I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f–king wife on Instagram. Ima focus on my family And you keep my family out of all of this wrestling foolishness.”

“You could have been sat down with me I don’t need to score no points off of drake. If that was the case I wouldn’t have reached out in the first place. I don’t ignore people and I also don’t let people just f–k with me. I only play by God’s rules. I don’t follow no man made codes.” “Much love to people who think it’s better to fight or even worse over talking Y’all day it’s lame when I tweet but this man been dodging me and I got something to say,” Kanye continued. “Or it’s cool if it’s a diss record because it’s more entertaining? Ima break all codes. I ain’t taking advice from no one who ain’t do nothing to actually help.” Kanye then added, “This man followed my wife on Instagram I feel a public apology in order. I love everyone even Drake. That’s my whole thing. Love everyone.” Drake has since unfollowed Kim on social media.