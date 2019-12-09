Kanye West Debuts Silver Look at His Art Basel Opera

Kanye West continues to reinvent himself and fans find this interesting.

Over the weekend, the rapper debuted a silver look on the last day of Miami Art Basel. for the Vanessa Beecroft-directed opera Mary, the rapper and his team appeared on-stage wearing a shimmering, billowing silver gown, their entire faces, heads and hands painted silver 

“And the angel said unto her, fear not Mary: for thou hast found favour with God. And behold thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus,” he tweeted yesterday.

Now everyone is talking about this look. Check out some of the best reactions below:

