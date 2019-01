Kanye West has debuted a new song at his second weekly Sunday Service. The track is called “We’ll Find A Way,” and it’s reportedly off his much-anticipated Yandhi album.

A quick listen shows that the new song focuses on themes of coming together to create a better world, and it packs inspirational lyrics.

Complex adds that the church choir also pulled some songs out of his back catalog, including “Violent Crimes,” “Lift Yourself,” “I Wonder,” and “Ghost Town.”

Watch below: