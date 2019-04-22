Kanye West Debuts New Sing, “Water” During Coachella Sunday Service

Kanye West has been hosting Sunday church services at a secret location in Los Angeles in the past few weeks, and yesterday, he brought the entire church set to his Coachella set.

“This a new joint right here, it’s called ‘Water,'” West said as he transitioned from the Gospel rendition of his hit “All Falls Down.” And Def Jam Recordings also live-tweeted the event, confirming that West performed a “New Song” at the festival.

Fans were able to view the show on YouTube. And you can see some of the moments here. The most heartwarming moment was when brought on featured artists like Chance The Rapper, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi and DMX.

Peep the video below: