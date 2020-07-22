Kanye West Asks ‘Black’ People if He Should Run for President. See the Response

Kanye West seems to be getting back to his old self after his Twitter meltdown last night. Now, he wants fans to tell him if it is still okay for him to go ahead with his presidential bid.

“I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden?” he captioned an unreadable photo on his Twitter, which also appears to be a tracklist for his much-anticipated DONDA album. Adding. “Y’all want me to run on nah???”

And folks are telling him how they sincerely feel about his and his presidential ambition. See some of this reactions:

