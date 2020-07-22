Kanye West Asks ‘Black’ People if He Should Run for President. See the Response

Kanye West seems to be getting back to his old self after his Twitter meltdown last night. Now, he wants fans to tell him if it is still okay for him to go ahead with his presidential bid.

“I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden?” he captioned an unreadable photo on his Twitter, which also appears to be a tracklist for his much-anticipated DONDA album. Adding. “Y’all want me to run on nah???”

#2020VISION or maybe ‘24 I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah??? pic.twitter.com/rwXyAy5mng — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

And folks are telling him how they sincerely feel about his and his presidential ambition. See some of this reactions:

You tell me because I'm prepared either way 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/DkvsvtaaLy — Mamba Mentality (@TheFlash41) July 22, 2020

I WANT YOU TO RUN KANYE — Clark🙄💕🌏☄️ (@OprahSide) July 22, 2020

Biden 2020 — Calvin (@realcalvinn) July 22, 2020

i want you to get help — Rahzell🦦 (@WannaBeReeceJr) July 22, 2020

RUN KANYE, AMERICA NEEDS A RETURN TO JESUS — Andrew Kelly (@ndrewkellyborel) July 22, 2020

im just lost at this point man — brandon (@brndvx) July 22, 2020

